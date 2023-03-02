British Airlines will launch new nonstop flights to Trinidad on March 26

According to Caribbean Journal, British Airways will begin new nonstop flights to Port of Spain this month.

The new nonstop route from London Gatwick will begin service on Sunday, March 26.

The route will operate three times each week, on Tuesdays, Thursdays, and Sundays.

The route is flown by British Airlines on Boeing 7777 aircraft.

It’s a significant boost for Trinidad’s budding tourism ambitions, as well as a gateway for British visitors to experience one of the Caribbean’s most fascinating urban destinations: Port of Spain, a cultural capital with one of the most vibrant food scenes in the region — including, yes, the city’s famous Doubles.

Visit British Airlines website for additional information.

Source : Caribbean Journal