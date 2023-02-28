British Airways commences flights to Guyana on March 27

British Airways announced that it will connect London with Georgetown, Guyana from March, 27, 2023.

The flights will be operated from Gatwick (LGW), via Saint Lucia (UVF) for Guyana, using the Boeing 777-200ER aircraft with a capacity of 336 and 332 passengers depending on the variant.

This will be the first time in Guyana’s history that the nation will have a direct connection to Europe. Usually, to reach the South American country one had to fly through Barbados or Trinidad and Tobago.

London/Gatwick (LGW) – St. Lucia (UVF) / Flight BA 2159 / LGW 11:35 – UVF 15:35 Monday and Thursday.

St. Lucia (UVF) – Georgetown (GEO) / Flight BA 2159 / UVF 16:25 – GEO 18:05 Monday and Thursday.

Georgetown (GEO) – St. Lucia (UVF) / Flight BA 2158 / GEO 19:50 – UVF 20:15 Monday and Thursday.

St. Lucia (UVF) – London/Gatwick (LGW) / Flight BA 2158 / UVF 22:15 – LGW 11:45 (+1) Thursdays and Sundays.

Guyana’s Minister of Public Works, Juan Edghill, had expressed in 2021 during the landing of interCaribbean that they were negotiating with British airlines to connect Cheddi Jagan International Airport with London.

Both countries have a particularly important cultural link, given that Guyana is the only South American country that was a former British colony.