British Airways launches twice weekly service to Guyana

British Airways (BA) this afternoon touched down at the Cheddi Jagan International Airport, Timehri for the launch of its twice weekly flights to Guyana via St Lucia.

BA is a major addition to the carriers serving Guyana.

The airline will fly from Gatwick Airport to Guyana twice weekly on Mondays & Thursdays.

The service to Cheddi Jagan International Airport also operates as a “tag on” on BA’s service from Gatwick to Saint Lucia.