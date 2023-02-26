British Army will undertake adventure training in Saint Lucia

British Army To Hike The Length Of Saint Lucia

In the next weeks, the British Army will conduct adventure training in Saint Lucia, with two groups hiking from Pigeon Island to Vieux Fort.

In a press release issued on Friday, the British High Commission in Castries reported that each group will consist of approximately 20 Army troops, plus leaders.

“The two parties will cross the length of Saint Lucia, from north to south and east to west, via the island’s lush rainforests, seeing a number of peaks and maybe forging new routes and opening up old ones,” according to the announcement.

It was stated that the walk would be a difficult journey of approximately 20 kilometers per day in a tropical climate.

According to the British High Commission, participants will increase their tenacity, rigor, robustness, initiative, leadership abilities, and resilience.

Also, the training would foster teamwork, self-discipline, determination, coordination, and bravery.

The troops are also expected to learn about Saint Lucia’s history, heritage, and conservation throughout the excursion.