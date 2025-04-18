T&T Govt sued over COVID-19 vaccine death of 27-yro woman

British Attorney Sues MoH , NCRHA on behalf of Trinidad C-19 Vaccine Victim

A pre-action letter addressed to the Attorney General of Trinidad and Tobago has been filed against the Minister of Health and the North Central Regional Health Authority (NCRHA) seeking compensation and redress for damages, pain and suffering of the late Alisha Seebaran-Francis, who died at the age of 27 in May 2023, after battling debilitating COVID-19 vaccine injuries for over a year.

On April 16th. 2025, Kingsley Walesby & Associates led by British attorney Kingsley Walesby, initiated legal proceedings on behalf of Alisha’s husband, the Administrator of her estate. The pre-action letter details how his 26-year-old wife received the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine on October 6, 2021, at the national mass vaccination site located at the Larry Gomes Stadium, Arima. According to the claim, Alisha was hesitant to take the vaccine because of concerns about its lack of long-term safety testing. However, due to the government’s “Safe Zone” policy, she felt that she had no choice but to get vaccinated in order to maintain her employment as a waitress at One Restaurant and Bar.

Medical documentation submitted with the claim confirms that Alisha was in good health with no known illnesses or medical complaints prior to receiving the COVID-19 shot. The claim states that she was never informed that the Pfizer vaccine was being administered under Emergency Use Authorization (EUA), she was not cautioned of any potential side effects or risks associated with the vaccine, and she was never made aware of her right to accept or refuse.

Within 24 hours of receiving the COVID-19 shot, she developed acute symptoms including severe neck pain which progressed overnight to paralysis, urinary and faecal incontinence, and respiratory distress. She was subsequently diagnosed with vaccine-induced transverse myelitis.

Despite treatment at Eric Williams Medical Sciences Complex, Alisha remained paralyzed on her left side. As she was physically incapable of taking care of herself, Alisha required a caregiver to attend to all her physical needs including cooking, cleaning, washing, feeding and bathing.

During her treatment, Alisha expressed distress about her condition, stating that she felt “angry for taking the vaccine”, and was despondent regarding her chances of having a successful pregnancy. As her physical limitations persisted, she was eventually diagnosed with severe depression and expressed that she felt “old and sick”. She described physiotherapy as “frustrating and difficult,” which left her feeling crippled and ashamed.

Her medical records, including her certificate of death, document a causal relationship between the COVID-19 vaccine and the neurological condition which led to her demise.

The legal action alleges violations of Alisha’s rights and dereliction of duty by the State:

· Breach of Section 4(a) of the Constitution of Trinidad and Tobago, which guarantees the right to life and liberty

· Failure to obtain proper informed consent before administering an Emergency Use Authorized (EUA) COVID-19 vaccine

· Negligence in implementing the COVID-19 vaccination program

· Violation of Section 10.1 of the Food and Drugs Act regarding accurate representation of pharmaceutical products

The pre-action letter argues that the State created a system of coercion in Trinidad and Tobago to compel COVID-19 vaccination, circumventing informed consent. Citizens, including Alisha, were confronted with what the letter describes as a “vaccinate to operate” ultimatum – vaccinate to work, to socialize, to attend school.

The defendants have fourteen (14) days to respond to the pre-action letter before formal proceedings commence.