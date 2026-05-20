British citizen held with $6M worth of ganja at Piarco airport

Authorities at Piarco International Airport recently apprehended a 22-year-old British citizen after discovering a massive quantity of illegal narcotics.

During a standard security screening, customs officials uncovered nearly $6 million worth of marijuana hidden inside the traveler’s suitcases.

The seized contraband was confirmed through field tests, leading to an immediate investigation involving national security agencies.

This arrest highlights the ongoing commitment of the Customs and Excise Division to monitor borders and intercept prohibited goods.

The suspect is expected to face serious legal consequences under the Customs Act for the attempted importation of drugs.

This successful operation underscores the government’s strategic efforts to protect the region from organized smuggling activities.