British couple held at gunpoint robbed of £5K on Caribbean Island

Terrified Brit couple held at gunpoint in hotel raid on Antigua as masked intruder makes off with £5K

A BRITISH couple have been robbed at gunpoint in their hotel bedroom on a paradise Caribbean island.

The pair say they have been left “traumatised” after a masked intruder burst into their room at 3am and made off with £5,000.

They confronted the burglar, who was wearing dark clothing, a mask, and a bag on his back.

He then fled towards the entrance of the hotel on the island of Antigua before escaping.

The crook managed to get away with a number of the couple’s valuables, including a camera worth £700 and £5,000 in cash.

Antigua police confirmed they are investigating the incident, which happened last weekend.

A spokesman for the hotel said the tourists had been left “traumatised”.

They added: “This sort of thing should not be happening here.

“We wish to offer our apologies to the visitor.

“The police are dealing with it right now.”