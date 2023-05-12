British couple held at gunpoint robbed of £5K on Caribbean Island

Terrified Brit couple held at gunpoint in hotel raid on Antigua as masked intruder makes off with £5K
A BRITISH couple have been robbed at gunpoint in their hotel bedroom on a paradise Caribbean island.
The pair say they have been left “traumatised” after a masked intruder burst into their room at 3am and made off with £5,000.
They confronted the burglar, who was wearing dark clothing, a mask, and a bag on his back.
He then fled towards the entrance of the hotel on the island of Antigua before escaping.
The crook managed to get away with a number of the couple’s valuables, including a camera worth £700 and £5,000 in cash.
Antigua police confirmed they are investigating the incident, which happened last weekend.
A spokesman for the hotel said the tourists had been left “traumatised”.
They added: “This sort of thing should not be happening here.
“We wish to offer our apologies to the visitor.
“The police are dealing with it right now.”
