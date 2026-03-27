British Man Fined $60k For Cocaine Charges in SVG

A nineteen-year-old British tourist named Warren Lee Davies was apprehended at the Argyle International Airport in St. Vincent while attempting to smuggle 2.5 kilograms of cocaine.

During his scheduled departure to England, security discovered the illicit substances hidden inside his carry-on luggage after a forced search.

Following his guilty plea in court, the Chief Magistrate imposed a total fine of EC$60,000 for charges including drug trafficking and attempted exportation.

Although the defense argued for a suspended sentence based on the defendant’s youth and occupation, the court prioritized financial penalties over immediate imprisonment.

Because Davies failed to pay the mandated amount immediately, he was remanded to prison until the debt is settled or his alternative sentence is served.