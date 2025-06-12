British man is only survivor of Air India crash that killed 241

British man is only passenger to survive India plane crash

A British man has walked away from the wreckage of the Air India crash that killed 241 people in an extraordinary tale of survival, the BBC reports.

Vishwashkumar Ramesh was in seat 11A on the London-bound Boeing 787 flight when it crashed shortly after take off in Ahmedabad, western India.

Mr Ramesh’s brother, Nayan Kumar Ramesh, told BBC News Vishwashkumar “has no idea how he survived”and escaped the plane as the only survivor.

Air India said all other passengers and crew were killed – including 169 Indian nationals and 52 Britons.

Nayan told the BBC “it feels great seeing him [Vishwashkumar] doing well” but he was worried about his other brother Ajay, who was also onboard.

“We were all in shock as soon as we heard what happened, just utter shock. Speechless,” he said.

“He [Vishwashkumar] himself has no idea how he survived, how he got out the plane.

“When he called us he was just more worried about my other brother, like ‘Find Ajay, find Ajay.’ That’s all he cares about at the moment.”

A relative called Jay told the PA news agency: “He’s got some injuries on his face. He was painted in blood. He’s doing well I think. It’s a big shock.”

Video shared on social media showed Mr Ramesh walking towards an ambulance, with smoke billowing in the background.

The plane crashed into accommodation used by trainee doctors less than a minute after take-off in Ahmedabad in the state of Gujarat. It is not clear how many people on the ground died and the cause of the crash is still unknown.