The Royal Saint Lucia Police Force (RSLPF) has made a significant breakthrough in a transnational drug and firearm trafficking operation, following the discovery of illegal contraband in a container at Port Castries. A British man has been arrested and faces six charges, including importation and possession of controlled drugs, as well as possession with intent to supply.

According to a press release from the police, the operation was conducted on April 30 by the Gangs, Narcotics and Firearms Unit in collaboration with the Customs and Excise Department. Officers responded to a report of a suspicious container and, during a joint operation, uncovered packages of cannabis resin, cannabis-infused products, firearm components, and related paraphernalia hidden inside a vehicle shipped from England.

Initial investigations led to the detention of two persons of interest. One of them, Glen Stephens, a 47-year-old British national, was arrested and formally charged on Thursday.

He appeared before the First District Court that same day for a bail hearing and was granted bail in the sum of $22 000, either in cash or with suitable surety, along with other court-imposed conditions.

The RSLPF said the investigation is ongoing as they continue to pursue all leads.