British national caught with cocaine at AIA

St. Vincent police successfully intercepted a drug smuggling attempt at Argyle International Airport (AIA), resulting in the arrest of a (UK) British national.

On Wednesday, March 18, authorities apprehended Warren-Lee Davies at a security checkpoint in the airport’s Departures area.

At the time of the intervention, Davies was being processed to board a Virgin Atlantic flight en-route to the United Kingdom.

During the security screening, law enforcement officials discovered three kilograms of cocaine in the suspect’s possession.

Davies appeared in court on Friday, 20, represented by defence attorney Grant Connell. Davies has officially pleaded guilty to three separate charges brought against him:

Possession of a controlled drug

Drug trafficking

Intent to export

A police official told St Vincent Times that the arrest is part of the ongoing vigilance at nations borders in the fight against narcotics trafficking.

Argyle International Airport is the primary international gateway to St. Vincent and the Grenadines, providing essential travel links between the Caribbean and global destinations, including the United Kingdom.