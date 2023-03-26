British Virgin Islands (BVI) Adopts Pact to Boost Cruise Ship Calls

The pact designates the BVI as a Presidential Partner of the trade group and follows a similar accord the group reached with the US Virgin Islands last month.

A new partnership agreement between the British Virgin Islands and the marketing trade group Florida-Caribbean Cruise Association (FCCA) will help guide the BVI.

The partnership aims to boost cruise calls, create guest experiences that will attract more cruise lines, and engage local companies with new revenue opportunities. The partnership was announced on March 24 by the FCCA, whose members represent more than 90% of the worldwide cruise capacity.

FCCA Chairman and Carnival Corporation Chairman Micky Arison said, “This new agreement shows the momentum that FCCA and destinations are having in working together to maximize cruise tourism’s benefits. The British Virgin Islands has been a long-standing partner of the industry, and I am thrilled that this agreement signifies the improvement of so many lives and livelihoods.”

As chairman of the Carnival Corporation, Arison leads the company’s nine cruise brands, many of which operate in the Caribbean and are association members.

Other goals of the BVI agreement include finding ways to convert cruise guests to land-based vacationers, increasing summer cruising to the destination, working in tandem with cruise agents and creating a destination service needs assessment that can pinpoint the BVI’s strengths as well as identify areas that need shoring up.

BVI Minister of Communication and Works Kye Rymer said, “We’re excited to expand our partnership with the FCCA as strategic development destination partners. This collaboration will amplify our cruise tourism reach, improve, and develop the services and products we offer for our cruise guests and generate more opportunities for the people of the Virgin Islands in this sector.”