British Virgin Islands to hold general election on April 24

BVI General Election April 24, 2023

The (BVI) British Virgin Islands’ General Election will be held on April 24, 2023, according to Governor John Rankin.

Rankin made the announcement last night.

“Section 86 of the Virgin Islands Constitution Order 2007 states that a general election shall be held at such time within two months, but not earlier than twenty-one days, of the dissolution of the House of Assembly as the Governor shall appoint by proclamation published in the Gazette,” the governor said in the announcement.

The election machinery for the territory is already in place. Over 20 polling places have been approved by the governor across the BVI’s nine districts.

The most recent general election was in 2019.