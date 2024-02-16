10,000 broiler chicks were distributed to eight (8) beneficiaries under the UBEC CERC CRW SVG Food Insecurity Project on Thursday 15th February 2024. This batch of chicks marks the fifth instalment received from Gale’s Agro Products in Barbados.

Chief Veterinary Officer, Dr. Kathian Hackshaw-Herbert explained that these distributions are a crucial element of a larger strategy to maintain a consistent supply of table eggs to address the traditionally high egg prices often observed in the month of December.

According to Colville King, Project Coordinator for the UBEC CERC CRW SVG Food Insecurity Project, the program is set to continue with another distribution scheduled for March. Mr. King further stated that each batch of chicks is accompanied by feed and technical support, ensuring that farmers have the necessary resources and knowledge to rear healthy birds.

Cassia Toby of the Ministry of Finance, Economic Planning, and Information Technology, shared the excitement and progress of the project. She highlights that the project has already shown tangible results and is expected to have a sustained impact on food security in the country.

With the continued collaborative efforts between both ministries and the commitment to enhancing food security in St. Vincent and the Grenadines, the impact of the project is expected to be sustained, benefiting farmers and consumers alike.

The SVG Food Insecurity Project seeks to enhance food and nutrition security by increasing the production and productivity of chosen commodities, particularly among business-oriented small farmers and fishers.

This initiative aims to establish a fast, cost-effective, and sustainable food production system in SVG.

The project is a joint effort of the Ministry of Agriculture, Forestry, Fisheries, Rural Transformation, Industry, and Labour, along with the Economic Planning Division of the Ministry of Finance, Economic Planning, and Information Technology.

Source : MOA