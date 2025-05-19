Man sitting on walker killed in double shooting in the Bronx: NYPD

Police are searching for a gunman who terrorized a Bronx neighborhood where two innocent bystanders were shot on Sunday evening.

One of them, a 34-year-old woman, was shot in the leg. The other, a 57-year-old man sitting on a walker, was shot in the head and later died at a hospital.

“It was chaos,” said one man who witnessed the shooting. “They almost got me, I was right there when it happened. She is down on the ground screaming. Then you see the guy with the walker, he is always around there, and he goes down and he’s not moving anymore.”

The incident happened at the intersection of East 118th Street and Marion Avenue just before 7 p.m.

Witnesses describe hearing at least six shots and seeing young people running from the scene.

People in the neighborhood say Jennings was well-known. “He was a nice guy. All I know is he buys food and asks us for water.”

Sources say the shooting was caught on surveillance cameras from different businesses on the block. Detectives are taking a closer look at video evidence and talking to witnesses.

“It’s terrible because it’s not safe out here, not safe at all. Everyone needs to have eyes behind their heads.”