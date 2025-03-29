Brooklyn: Mom, her two kids killed by motorist with suspended license

Mom, her two kids mowed down in gruesome NYC collision by motorist with suspended license

A mother and her two young daughters were killed — and her 4-year-old son left clinging to life — after a woman allegedly driving with a suspended license slammed into an Uber Saturday in Brooklyn, then careened forward and struck the doomed family, police said.

The incident happened just after 1 p.m. on Ocean Parkway close to Quentin Road in Gravesend when a Toyota Camry and an Audi collided, authorities said.

The Audi, driven by Miriam Yarimi, then continued forward and traveled into a crosswalk where it struck the young family, NYPD Commissioner Jessica Tisch said.

The mother, 35, and her girls, 8 and 6, were killed. Her 4-year-old son was in critical condition.

“This was a horrific tragedy caused by someone who shouldn’t have been on the road,” Tisch said at a news conference at the scene.The family were Orthodox Jews, walking back from synagogue when they were struck, a resident told The Post.

Yarimi, 32, has not been charged. She and the 62-year-old Camry operator were taken to Coney Island hospital in stable condition and were expected to get tested for drunken driving.

The fatalities were a tragedy of “Shakespearean proportions,” Mayor Adams said.

“A mother going for a simple stroll on a sunny day was struck and killed,” the mayor said, noting the crash occurred in a “tight knit, “I cannot imagine the pain of the family.”

The dead woman’s husband was home with the couple’s infant when the crash happened, a resident said.

The three passengers in the Camry were taken to Kings County Hospital in stable condition.

“My neighbor had to go to the husband and tell him that his wife and two children passed away,” the resident told The Post. “He lost two out of four children, yes, in one day. Plus his wife.”

The horrifying incident unfolded on a gorgeous Saturday with summer-like temperatures, as families in the heavily Orthodox Jewish neighborhood emerged from synagogue.

“The bang I heard, it was like an earthquake,” the Ocean Parkway resident said. “It went on for a good 30 seconds. It felt like the world stopped for that second.”

The man, who rushed to the crashed cars and called 911, said the neighborhood was packed with people, “like Manhattan on Christmas,” before the deadly collision.

“It is a shock,” he said. “I think everyone that was witnessing this, I mean, at like 1 o’clock in the afternoon, everyone’s coming home from synagogue, everyone’s going to places. The streets [were] full with pedestrians.”

Eight others were hurt as a result of the collision, authorities said.