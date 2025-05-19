Broomstick attack lands Cane Hall woman in court

Upper Cane Hall resident charged with Wounding

On May 18, 2025, police arrested and charged Shonique Hunte, a 28-year-old resident of Upper Cane Hall, with the offence of Wounding.

According to investigations the accused unlawfully and maliciously wounded a 25-year-old Labourer of the same address by striking her on her right ankle with a broomstick.

The offence was committed in Upper Cane Hall on April 14, 2025. Hunte appeared before the Kingstown Magistrate Court on May 19, 2025, where she pleaded guilty to the offence. She was ordered to compensate the virtual complainant a total of $500.00 ECC, of this amount, $200.00 ECC is to be paid upfront. In default, she will serve 5 months at His Majesty’s Prison.

The remaining balance of $300.00 ECC must be paid by May 27, 2025, in default of this payment, she will serve 6 months at His Majesty’s Prison. Additionally, she is bonded for one year in the sum of $1,500.00 ECC, in default of this bond, she will serve 9 months at His Majesty’s Prison.