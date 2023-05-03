Brothels operated by Venezuelan national Mayelin Cordova destroyed-Guyana

The Guyana Geology and Mines Commission (GGMC) razed two brothels run by a Venezuelan lady convicted of human trafficking recently.

According to the Ministry of Home Affairs, the GGMCs burned the two brothels, which were located in Region Seven at Barakatt Backdam and Crusher Landing, on Monday in coordination with the Ministerial Taskforce on Trafficking in Persons.

Mayelin Josefina Cordova was sentenced to six months in prison last week after being found guilty of violating the Trafficking in Persons Act by operating a brothel.

Cordova was the third individual convicted as a result of the Ministerial Taskforce on Human Trafficking’s activities.