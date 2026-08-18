Browne Appointed Vice President of UNCCD COP17 Bureau

Karomo Browne, the Agricultural Diversification Officer for St. Vincent and the Grenadines, has been appointed as Vice President of the Bureau for the seventeenth session of the Conference of the Parties (COP17) to the United Nations Convention to Combat Desertification (UNCCD).

In this significant role, Browne joins the Conference’s steering and executive body, where he will support the President in guiding the session and managing intersessional tasks and follow-up programs. His responsibilities include promoting balanced regional representation and chairing meetings when required.

The appointment is being hailed as a pivotal moment for St. Vincent and the Grenadines and the broader Caribbean Small Island Developing States (SIDS) community. It ensures that unique island priorities—specifically regarding land degradation, drought resilience, and sustainable land management—are at the forefront of global climate discussions.

“This is the perfect opportunity to ensure that the voices of Caribbean SIDS are heard,” Browne stated. He emphasized that because small island states face unique vulnerabilities, their perspectives are essential in shaping global actions on land and resilience.

The COP17 summit is currently taking place in Ulaanbaatar, Mongolia, from August 17 to 28, 2026, under the theme “Restoring Land. Restoring Hope”. The event serves as a massive gathering for governments, scientists, youth, Indigenous Peoples, and smallholder farmers to collaborate on solutions for desertification and land degradation.

As Vice President, Browne is expected to foster transparent and action-oriented deliberations. His work will focus heavily on the realities of vulnerable regions, with a particular emphasis on strengthening food security, livelihoods, water resilience, and sustainable land stewardship.