Browne says ECCB must improve transparency in spending decisions

The Eastern Caribbean Central Bank Monetary Council has agreed to governance reforms, in the wake of the controversy over the spending on the Central Bank Governor’s official residence in St Kitts.

Prime Minister Gaston Browne, who is the new chairman of the ECCB Monetary Council, says the bill of quantity for the residence was flawed, as the bid which had been accepted fell well below the other three.

He says the winning bid was a significant outlier, and the quantity surveyor should have identified this anomaly.

Prime Minister Browne says the monetary council had been caught off-guard about the spending on the project, as this was being handed at the level of the board and experts.

He says this will change going forward, as certain expenditures will be brought before the monetary council before they can proceed.