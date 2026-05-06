Browne says to mark July 28-30th on your calendar

Political tensions are rising in St. Vincent and the Grenadines as ULP East Kingstown candidate Luke Browne accuses the government of attempting to undermine the constitutional rights of its citizens.

During a recent broadcast, Browne discussed the government’s failed attempt to retroactively change election rules, a move he described as a direct attack on his constitutional right to a free and fair trial regarding the recent elections.

He stated that public mobilization and pressure from Star FM forced the government to abandon the controversial legislation.

Browne urged citizens to stay vigilant and to mark their calendars for July 28th to 30th, the scheduled dates for the upcoming election petition cases, which he believes the ULP has a strong prospect of winning.

In a separate matter concerning government overreach, Browne demanded clarity regarding the status of the acting head of the Agency for Public Information (API), Miss Slater.

” According to media reports, she was sent on administrative leave after making an “inadvertent error” by referring to the current Prime Minister by the wrong name in a press release”.

Although the Deputy Prime Minister recently claimed her absence was instead due to injuries sustained in a recent physical altercation, Browne questioned the transparency of the administration.

He wished Miss Slater a speedy recovery and called for justice, while simultaneously criticizing the Minister of National Security for offering only “hollow bombast” instead of effectively ensuring citizen safety.