Bruce challenges Govt on youth employment

Candidate for South Central Windward, Israel Bruce, delivered a compelling presentation outlining the key choices facing voters in this election; Bruce addressed the youths at a village meeting in Lauders on Wednesday 29th, October 2025,

Senator Bruce said: “I want to say to you to the young people of South Central Windward, and by extension all those who are listening on social media. This election is about jobs. After Dr Friday has made his Cabinet appointments, my first question will be, when do we kick-in our promise to the people of South Central Windward for more jobs?

Under the ULP administration, thousands of young people are unable to find jobs. The NDP has presented its Youth Guarantee Pledge which will ensure there is a job, there is training, or an internship for every young person in our country – thus providing the opportunity our young people need and ending years of ULP failure.

Young people are demanding better and we have a plan to deliver! We will deliver for our youths.