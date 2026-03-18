Bruce Eyes Permanent Greiggs Cultural Attractions

Area Representative for South Central Windward and Minister of Agriculture, Forestry, and Rural Transformation, Hon. Israel Bruce, said the annual heroes’ day festivities at Grieggs continue to highlight the pride the people of Greiggs take in preserving their rich cultural heritage.

Minister Bruce, speaking at the Heroes’ Day festivities, noted that the festival continues to serve as an important opportunity for Garifuna in the diaspora who visit, to reconnect with their shared history and identity.

The Minister further expressed his vision for the continued growth of the Greiggs festival, stating his hope that the cultural displays and attractions currently erected for the celebration could one day become permanent features that attract visitors throughout the year.

The Minister reflected on his involvement years ago as President of the National Youth Council of St. Vincent and the Grenadines, recalling advocacy efforts which contributed to the eventual declaration of March 14 as National Heroes’ Day.

Turning to Agriculture, Minister Bruce reaffirmed the Government’s commitment to supporting farmers and strengthening agricultural production in the constituency.

He revealed that discussions are ongoing with representatives from the Republic of China (Taiwan), regarding possible support to address issues such as crop and livestock theft and to assist farmers in improving their operations.