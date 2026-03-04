Bruce joins global leaders at FAO conference in Brazil

Minister of Agriculture, Forestry and Rural Transformation, Hon. Israel Bruce, is attending the 39th Session of the FAO Regional Conference for Latin America and the Caribbean (LARC-39), currently being held in Brasília, Brazil, from March 2 – 6, 2026.

The Minister is accompanied by Senior Agricultural Officer, Marcus Richards.

Minister Bruce will serve as a panelist at the High-level Special Event entitled “Effective Policies and Programmes in the Region to Eradicate Hunger and Poverty, and Reduce Malnutrition and Inequality”, scheduled for March 4, 2026.

The session examines evidence-based strategies and regional experiences aimed at accelerating progress toward Zero Hunger and reduced inequality across Latin America and the Caribbean.

The Minister will address structural drivers of hunger and poverty in SVG, emphasizing the Government’s integrated approach to food and nutrition security through agriculture-led transformation and strengthened social protection programmes.

He will also speak on the importance of reducing dependency on imports and building a more self-reliant Latin America and Caribbean food system.