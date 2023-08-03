BSSS participated in World Aquatics Championships, Get the results here

Black Sands Swim Squad – World Aquatics Championships

The St Vincent and the Grenadines Swimming Federation (SVGSF) sent a team comprising 4 swimmers to the World Aquatics Championships held in Fukuoka, Japan from July 23rd to 30th. These World Championships are an important part of the preparation for the Paris 2024 Olympic Games.

The final swimmers selected to represent SVG at the Paris Olympics will be the individuals (one male and one female) who have the highest FINA points during the qualifying period and who has participated at the World Championships.

Team SVG swimmers and results are:

Kennice Greene (Female)

50 meter Butterfly – 29.9 seconds (545 Points) and this is a tie with her personal best time. ii. 50 meter Freestyle – 28.23 seconds (589 Points) which is .42 seconds below her personal best time.

Mya Defreitas (Female)

200 meter Freestyle – 2 minutes, 16.22 seconds (570 Points) which was .74 of a second slower than her personal best time. ii. 100 meter Freestyle – 1 minute, 2.19 seconds (574 Points) which was .61 seconds faster than her previous personal best time

Shane Cadogan (Male)

50 meter Breaststroke – 30.23 seconds (632 Points) which was .34 second of a second slower than his personal best time. ii. 50 meter Freestyle – 24.59 seconds (614 Points) which was .33 of a second slower than his personal best time

Alex Joachim (Male)

50 meter Butterfly – 25.58 seconds (659 Points). This is new SVG National record. ii. 100 meter Freestyle – 52.78 seconds (702 Points). This is a new SVG National record and 1.51 seconds better his previous personal best time.

“The SVGSF congratulates our swimmers on being excellent representatives of SVG. We appreciate their hard work in training and their very credible performances in Japan. We also express our appreciation to the athletes coaches. Finally we thank World Aquatics for their financial support in assisting our athletes to compete in Japan against the Worlds best swimmers”.