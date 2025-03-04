Black Sands Swim Squad Brings Home 15 Medals

BSSS Swimmers Shine at Barbados Long Course Championships

The Barbados Long Course Championships, held from February 25th to March 2nd, saw seven swimmers from St. Vincent and the Grenadines’ Black Sands Swim Squad (BSSS) compete at a high level.

The standout performers were siblings Abigail and Kione Deshong, who together claimed an impressive 15 medals. Abigail captured 7 golds and 1 silver, while Kione earned 5 golds, 1 silver, and 1 bronze.

Additional medalists from BSSS included:

Matthew Ballah : 2 golds and 3 silvers

: 2 golds and 3 silvers Brandon George : 1 gold, 2 silvers, and 1 bronze

: 1 gold, 2 silvers, and 1 bronze Eltonique Leonard : 1 silver

: 1 silver Zariel Nelson: 1 bronze

A special mention goes to Ballah, who set a new SVG National record in the Boys’ 16-17 age group for the 50-meter backstroke, clocking an impressive 27.97 seconds. Though Seth Byron competed valiantly, he was unable to secure a medal at this year’s competition.