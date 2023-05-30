Download Our App
Tuesday, May 30

BTI introduces annual Professional Development Week for trainees

Press Release

The Barrouallie Technical Institute (BTI) has introduced what is expected to be an annual event on the BTI’s calendar – Professional Development Week for trainees during the month of June.

The week (5-9 June) will feature a leadership conference which would allow trainees to interact with a number of industry professionals.

Sessions will include content on developing a positive self-image, workplace etiquette, fostering a growth mindset and creating a culture of entrepreneurship.

The BTI Leadership Conference is carded for Thursday 8 June at the Barrouallie Learning Resource Center.

Share.
Add A Comment

Leave A Reply