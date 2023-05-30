BTI introduces annual Professional Development Week for trainees

The Barrouallie Technical Institute (BTI) has introduced what is expected to be an annual event on the BTI’s calendar – Professional Development Week for trainees during the month of June.

The week (5-9 June) will feature a leadership conference which would allow trainees to interact with a number of industry professionals.

Sessions will include content on developing a positive self-image, workplace etiquette, fostering a growth mindset and creating a culture of entrepreneurship.

The BTI Leadership Conference is carded for Thursday 8 June at the Barrouallie Learning Resource Center.