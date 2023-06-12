‘Build Back Equal Project’ to benefit St Vincent women & youth-owned businesses

St. Vincent and the Grenadines is one of four Windward Islands to benefit from a ten million Canadian dollar project run by UN Women Caribbean and UNFPA Caribbean.

The Build Back Equal Project, funded by Global Affairs Canada, aims to ensure that women and youth-owned businesses have access to affordable and adequate financing, that no one is left behind, that sexual and reproductive health services are more effective, and that survivors of gender-based violence have easier access to the services they require.

This ten-million-dollar Canadian project is being carried out in Dominica, Grenada, Saint Lucia, and Saint Vincent and the Grenadines.

At the program’s launch in Dominica, Prime Minister Roosevelt Skerrit joined UN Women Caribbean Representative Tonni Brodber, UNFPA Caribbean Deputy Director Jenny Karlsen, and ministers with gender responsibilities from the four programming countries for a stakeholder session highlighting the project’s importance and benefits.

The remarks were presented virtually by the High Commission of Canada in Barbados and the OECS First Secretary, David Eric-Simard.

The Build Back Equal Project, according to Skerrit, “takes place in Dominica at a time when we have been concerned, as a people and government, with strengthening our systems against the threat of climate change and other external shocks, and empowering our women to be major players in creating a stronger society.” As a result, I welcome the initiation of this project here, which is aimed at removing barriers to women’s access to long-term economic prospects.”

The launch of the regional project “Build Back Equal” today is critical because it harnesses the aspirations of four (4) OECS members. [to] serve as a catalyst to achieving our national and regional goals on gender equality.”