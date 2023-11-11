Buju Banton unveils first visuals for 14th album, ‘Born For Greatness’

Buju Banton Releases First Visual for His 14th Studio Album “Born For Greatness” with “Coconut Wata (Sip)”

Buju Banton, the legendary Grammy Award winning reggae artist, has unveiled the first visual for his single “Coconut Wata (Sip)” from his highly acclaimed album “Born For Greatness”, directed by Jay Will. The vibrant and infectious dancehall track encourages listeners to stay positive and resilient in the face of challenges and negativity.

“Coconut Wata (Sip)” symbolizes taking a momentary break from the stresses and negativity of life, focusing on the simple pleasures that bring joy and tranquility. With lyrics such as “While we a sip coconut water/Well them jus a trip/ We look on them and notice/ How them ship Jus a dip,” Buju Banton offers an empowering message of finding inner peace and happiness.

Collaborating with the 100 Coconuts brand for the “Coconut Wata (Sip)” video, Buju Banton and the brand aim to promote authenticity and celebrate the refreshing purity of coconut water as well as the keep it real message conveyed throughput the song. The video showcases picturesque scenes of sandy beaches, towering cliffs, and hidden rivers, perfectly capturing the essence of the song’s scorching summer vibe.

Since its release in September, “Born For Greatness” has struck a chord with fans and critics alike. Receiving rave reviews from esteemed publications such as RollingStone, “Buju Banton and Victoria Monet “Body Touching Body” transcends time”, and HYPEBEAST asserted, “Buju Banton” proves he’s Born For Greatness’ with the new album”

The album has proven once again Buju Banton’s unparalleled brilliance in the reggae and dancehall genres. With millions of streams and YouTube views, “Born For Greatness” has solidified its place as one of the standout projects in Buju Banton’s illustrious career.

“Born For Greatness” follows Buju Banton’s critically acclaimed album “Upside Down 2020”, which secured a GRAMMY® nomination for “Best Reggae Album” in 2020. Garnering praise from publications like The Guardian and Rolling Stone, “Upside Down 2020” highlighted Buju Banton’s artistic growth and continued relevance.