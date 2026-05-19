Bundibugyo Ebola Outbreak claims 131 lives so far

The Democratic Republic of Congo is currently facing a deadly Ebola outbreak involving the Bundibugyo virus, which has already claimed over 131 lives.

The World Health Organization has designated the crisis an international emergency as infections spread across several provinces and into neighboring Uganda.

Among those affected is an American medical missionary who is being evacuated to Germany for specialized care, prompting the United States to implement strict travel restrictions and monitoring protocols.

Health officials are struggling to contain the virus due to its presence in conflict zones and the risks associated with traditional funeral practices.

To mitigate the threat of a wider regional epidemic, neighboring nations have increased border screenings and surveillance efforts.

United States authorities have also issued their highest travel warning to discourage citizens from entering the impacted areas.