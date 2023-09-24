The police are investigating a report of a burglary that took place at Diamonds Village on September 19.

It was reported that an unknown person(s) entered the dwelling house of a resident as a trespasser and stole one (1) 48-inch television brand valued at $2,000.00 ECC, one (1) brown Louis Vuitton handbag valued at $3,250.00 USD, one (1) Acer laptop valued at $1,344.00.00 ECC, one (1) silver Cannon camera valued at $50.00 ECC, one (1) silver Asus cell phone valued at $1,920.00 ECC, one (1) flashlight valued at $70.00 ECC, and an assortment of gold and silver jewelry valued at $10,000.00 ECC. Total value: $15,384.00 ECC and $3,250.00 US.

Persons with useful information that can assist with the investigation are asked to contact the officer in charge of the Eastern Division at 1784-4586-229 or any police station or police officer they are comfortable with. All information will be handled confidentially. Investigations into the matter are ongoing.

Source : RSVGPF