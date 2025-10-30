Bus breakdown causes traffic snarl after truck spills fuel in Maroon Hill

Traffic Advisory – Maroon Hill Area

The Royal St. Vincent and the Grenadines Police Force is advising motorists and pedestrians to exercise caution when traversing the main road in the Maroon Hill area.

Earlier today, there was an incident involving a truck, which resulted in an oil and diesel spill along a section of the roadway. The spill has caused a bus to experience mechanical difficulties and is currently blocking part of the road.

The RSVGPF Fire Brigade has deployed an appliance to the scene to wash off the affected area. However, due to the extent of the spill and the obstruction caused by the bus, crews have been unable to completely clear the roadway at this time.

Motorists are therefore urged to use alternative routes in the interest of safety until the all-clear is given.

The Police have made contact with the owner of the vehicle responsible for the spillage, who has expressed willingness to assist in addressing the situation.

The public’s patience and cooperation are appreciated as efforts continue to restore safe passage along the roadway.