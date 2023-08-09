On 04.08.23, Marlon Garraway, a 34-year-old Eveham Bus Conductor, was arrested and charged with Theft.

Garraway is accused of stealing several items valued at $1,535.00ECC from a 26-year-old Domestic of Eveham. The offence occurred in Evesham at about 10:00 a.m. on May 26th, 2023.

Garraway will appear in Mesopotamia Magistrate Court to answer the charge.

Unemployed Woman Charged with Theft

On August 5, 2023, Shekelia Gibson, a 27-year-old Unemployed of Redemption Sharpes, was arrested and charged with Theft.

Gibson is accused of stealing $3,150.00ECC in cash from a 33-year-old Labourer of Redemption Sharpes the offense occurred in Kingstown between 4:00 a.m. on 8.1.2023 and 11:25 a.m. on 9.1.2023.

Gibson appeared before the Kingstown Magistrate Court on 07.08.23 and plead not guilty. She was given Station bail. The matter was adjourned to Tuesday, October 10th, 2023.

Source : RSVGPF