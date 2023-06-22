Businesses, Govt offices to close early as St Lucia braces for TS Bret

Businesses and government buildings in Saint Lucia will close early on Thursday, June 22, 2023, as Tropical Storm Bret approaches.

In a speech to the country on Wednesday night, Prime Minister Philip J. Pierre announced the early closures.

He stated that all companies and government offices would close at 1:00 p.m., and the Island’s two airports would close at 10:30 a.m.

Schools will be closed on Thursday as well till further notice.

However, children taking the Caribbean Advanced Proficiency Examination (CAPE) on Thursday would not be affected by the school closures.

The Saint Lucia Meteorological Services expects Tropical Storm Bret to bring three to six inches of rainfall from Thursday to Friday.

On the forecast track, Bret’s centre should approach the Lesser Antilles on Thursday.

According to the forecast, Bret should move across the Lesser Antilles late Thursday and Thursday night, then westward across the eastern and central Caribbean Sea Friday and Saturday.