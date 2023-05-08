Businesswoman Taurian Deveaux is UVSI latest murder victim

The woman, who was shot dead on Saturday morning in the US Virgin Islands has been identified as businesswoman Taurian Deveaux.

Deveaux ,37, was identified by her father, according to reports.

Police said they received reports of a gun being fired at about 2:43 am in the Commandant Gade area of St. Thomas.

When cops arrived, they found Deveaux’s body with at least one bullet wound. This latest incident increased the territory’s murder toll for 2023 to 16, with nine occurring on St Thomas and seven on St Croix.

Friends and family members have expressed their grief and outrage at Deveaux’s premature death.

“I’m so sorry they did this to you friend. You where so beautiful inside and out. I’m in real tears and my heart hurts bad to know I won’t ever get to see you again. I hope they find out who did this to you. May you rest in peace,” one friend wrote on Facebook.

Another person commented: “This is gut wrenching and heartless. My deepest condolences to the family on the loss of a precious woman. Lord, I ask that you don’t give any peace to those that are responsible for her death. May you torment them that they turn themselves in for this crime. God you are in control, move as only you can.”

Anyone with information on Deveaux’s murder is asked to contact the Virgin Islands Police Department at (340)774-2211, the Criminal Investigation Unit’s Major Crimes Division at (340)642-8449 or Crime Stoppers V.I. at 1 (800)222-8477.