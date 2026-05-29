Butterfield Bank announces $1.8 Billion acquisition of CIBC Caribbean

Butterfield Bank has reached an agreement to purchase CIBC Caribbean for approximately $1.8 billion in a massive regional consolidation.

This deal involves a combination of cash and equity, resulting in the Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce holding a roughly 22 percent stake in the newly expanded entity.

The acquisition, which is expected to conclude in 2027, will significantly increase Butterfield’s reach across ten different nations.

Once the merger is finalized, the institution aims to become the preeminent independent bank serving island economies throughout the Caribbean.

Executives from both organizations highlight that the partnership will streamline wealth management services while leveraging shared values and local expertise.

This strategic move is projected to generate substantial financial growth and diversification for shareholders and clients alike.