BVI Govt launches public awareness campaign to counter misinformation

BVI Govt to counter misinformation

Premier Dr Natalio Wheatley has started a public awareness campaign to promote the government’s accomplishments.

Wheatley announced earlier this week the launch of the Government Business at Its Best project, which he claims is in keeping with his government’s commitment to transparency and accountability.

With many of the recommendations from the Commission of Inquiry (COI) report either done or well started, Wheatley stated that his government is now establishing institutions and practices to ensure that it not only does things properly, but also does things better.

“As we move into completion mode, we want to make sure that the COI implementation framework grows into something deeper and more meaningful,” he said.

The Premier stated that the new Government Business at Its Best initiative, also known as a modern governance approach, is not only aimed at informing and educating stakeholders on the recommendations’ implementation, but it is also expected to aid in the provision of necessary information to stakeholders.

He went on to say that the initiative’s goal is to dispel any inaccurate, misinformed, or misleading perceptions about the work that the government and public officials have been doing to implement the COI’s 49 recommendations, the progress that has been made, and the government’s other commitments and achievements.

“From now on, our reporting will go beyond simply reporting on completed recommendations to communicating our overarching theme, government business at its best, through our 10 key messages,” he said.

