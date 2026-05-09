BVI seeks full OECS membership after 42yrs of Assoc.

The Government of the British Virgin Islands (BVI) has officially announced it is engaging in exploratory discussions to transition from an Associate Member to a Full Member of the Organisation of Eastern Caribbean States (OECS).

The announcement was formally indicated by Special Envoy Benito Wheatley during his address at the 49th Meeting of the OECS Commission, which was attended by OECS Director General H.E. Dr. Didacus Jules, alongside senior officials and ambassadorial commissioners.

Wheatley praised the subregional body’s functional cooperation, noting that the BVI has reaped tremendous benefits from the OECS since first joining as an Associate Member in 1984. Currently, the BVI proudly hosts the Commercial Court Division of the Eastern Caribbean Supreme Court, which significantly bolsters the territory’s financial services sector and the wider subregional economy. Additionally, the BVI utilizes the OECS Pool Procurement Services to secure high-quality medicines and health commodities at affordable prices. Wheatley also pointed to the OECS’s beneficial regional arrangements in areas such as education, aviation, sports, and agriculture.

Beyond economic and functional cooperation, the OECS has proven to be a vital ally during times of crisis. Wheatley highlighted the critical role the organization played in the emergency response following the devastation of Hurricanes Irma and Maria. He also stressed the ongoing importance of the OECS regarding international advocacy on pressing global issues, including climate change, sustainable development, and biodiversity.

The primary motivation for seeking Full Membership is to deepen ties and access further cooperative benefits, specifically through the OECS Customs Union. Full integration into the Customs Union would provide the BVI with enhanced access to OECS markets, paving the way for more affordable, high-quality agricultural and food products.

“We are very pleased with the ongoing exploratory discussions between the BVI and OECS on Full Membership and grateful to all OECS Member States for their encouragement and support as we continue dialogue on this important endeavour,” Wheatley stated, thanking the organization for its pivotal role in the BVI’s continued growth and development.

The exploratory dialogue follows a series of high-level regional gatherings, including the 3rd Meeting of OECS Associate Members on March 31 and the 49th Meeting of the OECS Commission on April 30, both of which Wheatley attended on behalf of the BVI.