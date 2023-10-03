Tuesday, October 3

BVI under tropical storm watch for Philippe

Editorial Staff
The government of Antigua and Barbuda has issued a Tropical Storm Watch for the British Virgin Islands while the Tropical Storm Warning for Antigua has been discontinued following the passage of Philippe.

The US National Hurricane Center in its 8 am update said the centre of Tropical Storm Philippe was located by an Air Force Reserve Hurricane Hunter aircraft near latitude 18.6 Northlongitude 63.5 West.

On the forecast trackthe centre of Philippe is expected to move north of the Leeward Islands today.

Philippe is forecast to produce the following rainfall amounts into early WednesdayBarbuda southward to Dominica4 to 8 inches Rest of Leeward Islands and northern Windward Islands3 to 5 inches Virgin Islands1 to 3 inches This rainfall is expected to result in scattered flash flooding.

WINDTropical storm conditions are expected in portions of the warning area and possible within the watch area today.

Strong gusty winds are also likely elsewhere in the Leeward Islands today.

SURFSwells generated by Philippe will affect portions of the Atlantic coasts of the northern Leeward Islandsthe Virgin Islandsand Puerto Rico through midweek.

