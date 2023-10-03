BVI under tropical storm watch for Philippe

The government of Antigua and Barbuda has issued a Tropical Storm Watch for the British Virgin Islands while the Tropical Storm Warning for Antigua has been discontinued following the passage of Philippe.

The US National Hurricane Center in its 8 am update said the centre of Tropical Storm Philippe was located by an Air Force Reserve Hurricane Hunter aircraft near latitude 18.6 North, longitude 63.5 West.

On the forecast track, the centre of Philippe is expected to move north of the Leeward Islands today.

Philippe is forecast to produce the following rainfall amounts into early Wednesday: Barbuda southward to Dominica: 4 to 8 inches Rest of Leeward Islands and northern Windward Islands: 3 to 5 inches Virgin Islands: 1 to 3 inches This rainfall is expected to result in scattered flash flooding.

WIND: Tropical storm conditions are expected in portions of the warning area and possible within the watch area today.

Strong gusty winds are also likely elsewhere in the Leeward Islands today.

SURF: Swells generated by Philippe will affect portions of the Atlantic coasts of the northern Leeward Islands, the Virgin Islands, and Puerto Rico through midweek.