BVI: Wheatley to be sworn in as Premier, coalition govt will be formed

BVI Election: Premier and Ministers to be sworn in

A coalition government will be formed in the British Virgin Islands in which Dr Natalio D. Wheatley will be sworn in as Premier.

A statement says following the elections held in the Territory on Monday the Governor today received a letter from the elected members of the Virgin Islands Party, together with Lorna Smith OBE, elected At Large Representative, that declares their support for the appointment of Dr Natalio D. Wheatley as Premier of the Virgin Islands.

They also declared support for him to form the Government of the Virgin Islands in accordance with Section 52 of the VI Constitution Order, 2007.

In accordance with Section 52 of the VI Constitution Order the Governor will swear in Dr Natalio D. Wheatley as Premier, and his Ministers, this evening at 6.30 pm at Government House.

Source : Loop News