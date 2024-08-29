BynoeOne Foundation awards Spark scholarships to 6 Georgetown students

BynoeOneFoundation Announces 2024 Spark Scholarship Recipients for Georgetown Students

The BynoeOne Foundation is proud to announce the 2024 recipients of the Spark Scholarship, an initiative aimed at supporting students in the Georgetown and surrounding area.

This year, 30 deserving students applied for the scholarship, and while the initial plan was to award four scholarships, the Foundation was pleased to extend support to six (6) outstanding recipients:

Shenique Duncan (12), Iroy Nimblet (13), Jaliyah Dacosta (13), Dilson Edwards (12), Trezrol Adams (12) and Deighton Spring (12).

Each will receive $1000.00 XCD to assist with the purchase of essential items such as uniforms, school supplies, food, and transportation.

Annie Bynoe, the Founder and Director of the BynoeOneFoundation, expressed her excitement about the scholarship and its impact. “I am thrilled to announce and congratulate the 2024 Spark Scholarship recipients. I hope these young people know that they can do anything with hard work and self-determination. With an ‘I can’ attitude, everything is possible. With the advances in technology, they literally have their future in their hands,” said Bynoe.

Annie’s connection to the Georgetown community is deeply personal. Although she left Georgetown as a young child when her family migrated to Canada, she remained closely tied to her roots. Annie pursued her education through the Canadian school system, including post-secondary studies, where she developed a passion for service to others and chose the profession of social services. Before taking on her current role as CEO/Executive Director, Annie held similar leadership positions in several other human service organizations. She built an extensive background in working with and mentoring vulnerable youth, and is equally passionate about helping them maximize their potential.

Annie’s commitment to community development has earned her numerous awards and accolades, including the prestigious Queen Elizabeth II Diamond Jubilee Medal. “I know my late mother Ulcina, a well-known philanthropist to the Georgetown area, is beaming down, as she strongly believed in the importance of education and in giving back to the community,” Annie reflected. “This scholarship is a tribute to her legacy and my commitment to helping the next generation succeed.”

While the Foundation could only select six recipients this year, Annie emphasized that the decision was incredibly challenging due to the high caliber of all 30 applicants. “We were inspired by the dedication and potential shown by every student who applied. Although we could not award scholarships to everyone, we want to encourage all applicants to continue pursuing their educational goals. We see your hard work and believe in your future. The journey doesn’t end here,” she added.

The BynoeOneFoundation is also exploring ways to provide additional resources and support to those who applied but did not receive a scholarship this year. “Our commitment to the Georgetown community goes beyond this scholarship, and we are actively seeking opportunities to assist all students in their educational journey,” said Bynoe.

The Spark Scholarship is designed not just as a one-time award but as a commitment to these students throughout their high school journey. As long as recipients maintain a certain academic standard, the scholarship will continue to support them each year, with the ultimate goal of seeing them successfully graduate.

The application process for the Spark Scholarship is currently closed and will reopen in May 2025. The BynoeOneFoundation encourages all eligible students to apply next year for an opportunity to be part of this impactful program.

For more information on how to apply, please contact the BynoeOneFoundation directly at the email: [email protected].

About the BynoeOneFoundation: The BynoeOneFoundation is dedicated to supporting educational initiatives and community development projects in Georgetown, SVG. Founded by Annie Bynoe, the Foundation aims to give back to the community through scholarships, mentorship programs, and other educational resources.