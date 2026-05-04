C.G Matthews boosts Vincy athletes morale at Penn Relays

SVG NY Consul General Supports Vincentian Athletes at Penn Relays

On April 25th, Consul General Roland U.C. Matthews traveled to Pennsylvania with members of Council of St. Vincent and the Grenadines Organizations USA (COSAGO) to support students from the St. Vincent Grammar School at the Penn Relays.

He spent several hours at the stadium encouraging Vincentian and Caribbean athletes and held discussions on expanding SVG’s future participation.

He also connected with Honorable Kashacka Cupid, Minister of Youth, Sports, Culture and Creative Industries, to emphasize increased opportunities for young Vincentian athletes.

At a dinner honoring participating teams from the St. Vincent Grammar School and high schools from St. Kitts and Nevis, CG Matthews congratulated the students on their strong performances and encouraged them to view the experience as a stepping stone to greater achievements.

He thanked the event organizers and also recognized Vincy Penn Relay pioneer James Cordice of Team Jamaica Bickles for his continued support and assistance.