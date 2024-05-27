C.M.T. Donates High-Quality Tiles to Mesopotamia Valley Preschools

Country Meets Town J’ouvert Band continues its commitment to educating while entertaining.

Country Meets Town J’ouvert Band (C.M.T.), a dedicated non-profit organization focused on community support and improvement, has made it their business to give back to their communities. In this new initiative, they have proudly donated high-quality tiles to two preschools in the Mesopotamia Valley. This generous contribution, approximately $10,000, is part of their commitment to enhancing educational environments for young learners.

The Marriaqua Methodist Preschool and First Impression Preschool provides early childhood education to over 60 children aged 1-4 for over five decades. These preschools have been instrumental in nurturing young minds, fostering a love for learning, and supporting the developmental needs of each child they cared for. They both provide these services at an affordable fee, which ensures no child would be left behind or left out.

Ms. Lorna McNichols, Manager of First Impression Preschool, gave her heartfelt thanks to Country Meets Town and shared how these tiles would go a long way as opposed to the floor carpet they had been using throughout the years. Their appreciation and assurance of care for these tiles drive the group to do more. They are now confident that the next visit from the Ministry of Education will be favorable.

Mrs. Herline Alexander, Head Supervisor of Marriaqua Methodist Preschool, also expressed her gratitude to Country Meets Town for the much-needed tiles because, for the past years, they also had to buy and change carpets very often. She indicated that when the Ministry of Education visits the school, they always suggest that the carpet is inappropriate for the environment. For many years, she was fighting to get tiles. “It will benefit the students, staff, and church members as it enhances the school’s beauty and provides a child-friendly environment,” said Ms. Alexander.

Enhancing Learning Environments

The new tiles will replace the old flooring, creating a safer and more aesthetically pleasing environment for the children. The tiles, known for their durability and easy maintenance, are ideal for an active preschool setting. This improvement will beautify the rooms and provide a more hygienic and safe space for children to play and learn. The installation of the tiles will be completed in the upcoming weeks by members of the Country Meets Town Out Ah Trouble Family.

A Message from Our Chairman

“We are thrilled to support the Preschool with this donation,” said Carlos Manage James, Chairman of Country Meets Town J’ouvert Band. “Education is the foundation of a strong community, and by improving the physical environment of the preschool, we hope to contribute

to the overall well-being and success of these young learners. Our organization believes every child deserves a safe and inspiring place to grow up.”

Community Impact

This donation symbolizes Country Meets Town’s motto – “We are more than just a band; we educate while we entertain.” It signifies our ongoing support to local educational institutions and our community. By focusing on the needs of young children and their educational facilities, we aim to create lasting positive change within our community.

About Country Meets Town J’ouvert Band

Country Meets Town J’ouvert Band is a non-profit organization committed to enhancing the quality of life in our community through various philanthropic efforts. Founded in 2009, C.M.T. is the number one J’ouvert Band in St. Vincent and the Grenadines, with over ten Bands of the Year titles. Funding for the Band comes mainly from hosting J’ouvert parties for Vincy Mas and our signature event called J.I.J. We have continually worked to support economically disadvantaged individuals, local schools, churches, sporting teams, emergency shelters, and community centers. We provide resources and improvements that make a tangible difference in people’s lives.