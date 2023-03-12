C O P John visits ill Constable and Vermont Police Station

On March 9, 2023, Mr. Colin John, the Commissioner of Police, paid a visit to the residence of Vermont Constable 932 Dennis Prescott.

Due to an illness, Constable Prescott is now on sick leave.

The Commissioner and his delegation thereafter visited the Vermont Police Station.

While on-site, the Commissioner and his staff spoke with Cpl.

257 Alisa Ferdinand and other staff members on a variety of issues, including record keeping, community policing, basic station maintenance, and crime and security.

Deputy Commissioner of Police Mr. Frankie Joseph, Assistant Commissioner of Police Mr. Leonard Fergus, Superintendent of Police Mr. David Trumpet, Assistant Superintendent of Police Mr. Junior Simmons, Station Sergeant of Police Mr. Hanif Johnson, Sergeant of Police Mr. Daniel Prescott, and Constable 498 Ronaldo Francois from the Public Relations and Complaints Department rounded out the delegation.

Source : RSVGPF