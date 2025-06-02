C&W rebrands as liberty Caribbean after 150 years

C&W Communications evolves to become Liberty Caribbean

Leading telecom provider C&W Communications has officially changed its name to Liberty Caribbean, marking a bold new chapter in its more than 150-year legacy of connecting communities across the Caribbean.

The evolution in name strengthens alignment with parent company Liberty Latin America and underscores a renewed focus on supporting the digital transformation of the region. In tandem, the company’s C&W Business brand will transition to Liberty Business, reflecting a broader commitment to delivering best-in-class enterprise solutions under a unified Liberty Caribbean identity.

“For well over a century we have been a vital link across the Caribbean – from the first undersea telegraph cables in the 19th century to today’s high-speed broadband, mobile, and enterprise solutions. As Liberty Caribbean, we embark on our next chapter with excitement and determination, unwavering in our mission to bring people together and enrich lives,” said Inge Smidts, Chief Executive Officer, Liberty Caribbean.

As Liberty Caribbean, the company’s day-to-day operations remain fully intact with customer plans, points of contact and service levels continuing without interruption.

“While our corporate name changes, everything our customers know, and love remains the same. Our trusted consumer brands of Flow and BTC will continue under their current names, and our day-to-day operations, customer service channels, points of contact, and service agreements remain unchanged,” added Smidts.

The name change to Liberty Caribbean also coincides with the launch of “Let Your Riddim Flow” for Flow and BTC – a culture-driven campaign that weaves each island’s unique rhythm and identity into every customer interaction.

From music collaborations and local partnerships to community activations, in-store experiences, and digital storytelling, “Let Your Riddim Flow” elevates Flow and BTC beyond telecommunications into a movement that celebrates Caribbean spirit and progress.

“This is not simply a rebrand, but a recommitment to the people we serve, and our new corporate identity reflects the unity and strength we gain by operating together under one purpose and one name. Our community initiatives and charitable efforts under the renamed Liberty Caribbean Foundation will also ensure that we continue to uplift every community we touch,” added Smidts.

“And we’re committed to investing even more in our networks to ensure every community enjoys fast, reliable connectivity, and we’re enhancing our customer service through seamless experiences in our Flow and BTC apps and via WhatsApp – making support just a tap away. And to show our appreciation, we’re rolling out new loyalty rewards that give back to those who stick with us. It’s all part of our promise to connect, care, and commit to our customers every single day.”

Balan Nair, Chief Executive Officer, Liberty Latin America, said the evolution from C&W Communications to Liberty Caribbean signals the start of an exciting chapter.

“By uniting under the Liberty Caribbean banner, we reinforce our century-long promise to harness connectivity as a force for economic growth, enhanced public services and social impact. Whether enabling remote work, linking families across islands or empowering small businesses to thrive, Liberty Caribbean stands ready to write the next chapter of Caribbean progress,” he said.