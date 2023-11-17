Updated: November 17, 2023 – 9:20 AM

Tree crop investment promoted for Climate Smart diversification in SVG

Small Island Developing States (SIDS) in the Caribbean continue to grapple with the vagaries of Climate Change. An important part of the climate smart agriculture practices promoted in St. Vincent and the Grenadines is the establishment of a large-scale agroforestry platform which intends to cultivate a significant quantity of avocado, coconut, cocoa, nutmeg, clove, cinnamon, citrus, mango and ackee.

Honourable Saboto Caesar, Minister of Agriculture in St. Vincent and the Grenadines, noted that in the coming months there would be a process for the mobilization of non-state actors globally around the cause of promoting agroforestry as a part of the islands’s climate smart agriculture strategic plan. It has been proven that agroforestry is an excellent initiative to advance food security and livelihoods for farmers, while at the same time advancing the cause for climate change resilience and adaptation.

Over the last decade, major efforts were made to expand cocoa and coconut production. The attempts to rehabilitate the citrus sub-sector and increase the production of ackee, were negatively impacted by the explosive eruptions of the La Soufriere volcano.

“The project cannot be a public sector only initiative. The input of the private sector and civil society will be of first importance” explained Minister Caesar.

A delegation of six (6) persons is expected to visit Grenada to study best practices before the end of year 2023. There is an existing agreement before the government of St Vincent and the Grenadines and Grenada, Carriacou and Petite Martinique for the exchange of technical support in spice production. This agreement was signed in Grenada this year and addresses the issue of support to be provided to St. Vincent and the Grenadines in the establishment of a Spices sector while assistance is being provided to Grenada’s livestock and root crops sectors.