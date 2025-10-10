Caesar commends regional leadership on free movement of people

United Caribbean: Hon. Saboto Caesar Commends Regional Leadership on Free Movement of Workers

Hon. Saboto Caesar, Minister of Labour for St. Vincent and the Grenadines, has extended heartfelt commendations to the governments of Barbados, Belize, Dominica, and his own nation for their visionary leadership in advancing the free movement of workers across the CARICOM region.

In a statement issued by the Ministry of Labour, Minister Caesar described the recent strides made toward regional labour mobility as “a bold and progressive step that not only opens doors for economic growth and development, but also serves as a profound act of solidarity among Caribbean nations.”

“The decision to embrace the free movement of workers is a testament to our shared commitment to regional integration,” Minister Caesar said. “It reflects the maturity of our leadership and the deepening of our integration architecture—one that places people at the centre of development.”

The Minister emphasised that the initiative will empower citizens to pursue opportunities across borders, enhance skills exchange, and foster innovation through collaboration. He noted that this policy is especially impactful for young professionals, entrepreneurs, and skilled workers seeking to contribute to the region’s collective prosperity.

“This is not just about economics,” Caesar added. “It’s about building a Caribbean where our people can move freely, share knowledge, and uplift one another. It’s about unity, resilience, and a shared destiny.”

The Ministry of Labour reaffirmed its commitment to working closely with regional counterparts to ensure that the implementation of free movement policies is smooth, equitable, and beneficial to all stakeholders.

Minister Caesar concluded by calling on other CARICOM member states to continue the momentum and join in this transformative journey toward a more integrated and empowered Caribbean.