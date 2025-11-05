Caesar congratulates Muhammad Ibrahim on appointment as IICA DG

Honorable Saboto Caesar, Minister of Agriculture for St. Vincent and the Grenadines, extends heartfelt congratulations to Muhammad Ibrahim of Guyana on his appointment as the new Director General of the Inter-American Institute for Cooperation on Agriculture (IICA).

In a statement issued today, Minister Caesar praised Ibrahim’s longstanding dedication to agricultural development and regional cooperation, noting that his leadership marks a significant moment for Caribbean representation on the global agricultural stage.

“I wish to warmly congratulate Mr. Muhammad Ibrahim on his appointment as Director General of IICA,” said Minister Caesar. “His deep understanding of the challenges and opportunities facing Caribbean agriculture, combined with his commitment to innovation and sustainability, makes him an exceptional choice to lead this vital institution.”

Minister Caesar emphasized the importance of IICA’s role in supporting agricultural resilience, food security, and rural prosperity across Latin America and the Caribbean. He expressed confidence that under Ibrahim’s leadership, IICA will continue to champion inclusive development and scientific advancement in the sector.

“As we navigate the evolving landscape of climate change, global trade, and technological transformation, IICA’s work is more critical than ever,” Caesar added. “I look forward to working closely with Director General Ibrahim to strengthen regional collaboration and ensure that small island states like St. Vincent and the Grenadines have a strong voice and strategic support.”

The appointment of Muhammad Ibrahim is seen as a milestone for Caribbean leadership in international agricultural policy. Minister Caesar reaffirmed SVG’s commitment to partnering with IICA in advancing sustainable agriculture, empowering youth, and building resilient food systems.