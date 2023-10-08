Caesar highlights IICA’s support for CARICOM’S agriculture problems

MINISTER SABOTO CAESAR OF SAINT VINCENT AND THE GRENADINES HIGHLIGHTED IICA’S TECHNICAL SUPPORT TO CARICOM TO TACKLE THE CHALLENGES IN AGRICULTURE

Saboto Caesar, Minister of Agriculture of Saint Vincent and the Grenadines, reflected on the technical cooperation provided by the Inter-American Institute for Cooperation on Agriculture (IICA) to his Caribbean country and the other Member States of the specialized agency for agriculture and rural affairs in recent years, in response to the severe challenges posed by the COVID-19 pandemic, climate change, and the pressure on natural resources.

Minister Caesar was speaking during the IICA’s Conference of Ministers of Agriculture of the Americas 2023, which was held to debate the major challenges confronting the hemisphere’s agriculture sector and to establish the actions required to assist the efforts of the Americas countries to overcome them.

“IICA has done a formidable job at one of the most difficult times for us,” Caesar stated, noting that “we weathered the pandemic, we are battling climate change problems, and pressure is being placed on our resources; and yet, IICA’s efficiency has not been affected.” At this time, we must praise the Institute’s administration.”

Source : IICA