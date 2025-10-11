Caesar pays tribute to celebrated Park Hill farmer Garfield Sutherland

Caesar Pays Tribute to Garfield Sutherland, Celebrated Farmer of Park Hill

Hon. Saboto Caesar, Minister of Agriculture, has paid tribute to the late Garfield Sutherland, a respected and beloved farmer from Park Hill, who passed away earlier this week.

In a heartfelt statement, Minister Caesar described Mr. Sutherland as a pillar of agricultural excellence, whose dedication to farming and community upliftment left an indelible mark on the landscape of Vincentian agriculture.

“Garfield Sutherland was more than a farmer—he was a steward of the land, a mentor to many, and a symbol of resilience and innovation in agriculture,” said Minister Caesar. “His contributions to food security, sustainable farming practices, and rural development will be remembered for generations.”

Mr. Sutherland was known throughout the region for his commitment to cultivating high-quality produce, mentoring young farmers, and advocating for agricultural advancement in Park Hill and beyond.

“His legacy is one of hard work, humility, and service,” Caesar added. “On behalf of the Ministry of Agriculture and the Government of St. Vincent and the Grenadines, I extend deepest condolences to his family, friends, and the farming community. May his memory continue to inspire us all.”

The Ministry of Agriculture will continue to honour Mr. Sutherland’s legacy through ongoing support for community-based agriculture and youth engagement in farming.